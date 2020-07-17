Al Hajj Ntege Sebaggala aka Seya, 62, is seeking a People Power ticket to stand for Kampala Lord Mayor Position.

Seya a wealthy man, who is also on President Museveni’s payroll as a presidential advisor, has submitted his forms to People Power offices in Kamokya, to be vetted and endorsed by the movement led his Bobi Wine, who cut his musical teeth when Seya was on top of the world.

Hajj Seya as he is fondly called, has however spelled out reasons for coming out of his retirement to seek a job at City Hall.

1. The two time mayor of Kampala explained that he wants to end unemployment among youths.

2. Set also says he has returned to reduce on the levels of poverty levels in the capital City.

3. The most interesting reason he wants to be once again elected Lord Mayor will interest you. Seya says he’s back to support and advise the government of the young generation. Kyagulanyi,37, according needs advice and as a man who “mentored” Bobi, he believes it is his responsibility to continue offering guidance as an active political player.