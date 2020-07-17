Many people might have a different view of the Radio4 boss, Balaam Baruhagare, but this doesn’t take away his spiritual side.

Whereas Balaam is seen as President Museveni’s blue eyed boy, and one, motormouth Tamale Mirundi loves to link to the mafia

squeezing Uganda, however the events guru could not hide his display of his faith.

On Friday, Balaam shared an image of Pope Francis, visiting the body of a priest who died 50 years ago but has not decomposed yet.

“#PopeFrancis Paying respect to the body of St Padre Pio uncorruptible body return to Vatican still undecomposable Christianity is a reality . St Padre pio died over (50yrs ) Many decades ago. Many Christians around the world post prayer for healing through the intercession, Mama Mary and Jesus Christ.” He posted.

Padre Pio is saint of modern times and Balaam who some people didn’t know has awe for godly things, surprised many when he shared his admiration for saintliness and godliness.

A one Kibirige Henry wondered when Balaam become religious. In one of the 150 comments on the thread, Kibirige wrote in Luganda.

“Balam wafuuka munadiini kati.”