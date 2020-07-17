Ruparelia group managing director was on Friday morning, attacked men appearing to be security men.

Security videos recording Watchdog has seen, show Rajiv walking out of his home with two dogs after 7am.

No sooner had he entered the road than the van pulled over, and mean looking men jumped out to attack Rajiv.

The fierce dogs, seeing an attack on their master, did what they they are trained to do, scaring the men into running back into the van, before they sped away after injuring the dogs, dogs caretaker and Rajiv himself.

Kampala metropolitan spokesman earlier on Friday told news website Eagle Online that they have received a complaint at Kiira Road Police station, but didn’t divulge details.

Another video shows a woman, who looks like Rajiv’s wife, Nair, crying while holding one of the dogs, with another security guard, possibly from the neighborhood, looking on helplessly.

It is still too early to conclude who and why anyone wants to end Rajiv’s life, however, he has survived to tell his story.

Rajiv Ruparelia later explained that officers who attacked him, told him Uganda wasn’t India. He concluded that the Friday incident was a “racial” attack.

Rajiv, who is nursing severe wounds says the attacks on him were made by counter terrorism police officers who were speeding through the narrow road going past his home in Kololo, a Kampala suburb.

Rajiv narrates his encounter with officers driving in a private vehicle, speeding past his home.

“I stopped to tell them that it was not safe for any body to ride this fast on a residential road. I and my dogs were walking and I asked why an individual must drive this recklessly on a residential road.

“I requested in a simple way but an officer angrily said to me that this is not India, this is Uganda. The police officer was not in identified police vehicle, it was a private car. Based on that I had no idea that this was police.

“He went on and asked me why i should ask him to slow down, i did not know there were several other officers in the car, they got out and started beating me.

“In the process of beating me, I was no longer able to hold my dogs. If some one is beating you how do you control dogs! I released them and they started running.

“Immediately the dogs saw that I was being beaten badly by the officers with sticks and gun butts and others were pushing me, they tried to save me

“My dog watcher came to help me and in the process he was also beaten badly and he is now in hospital. As they were leaving they knocked him with the car but they did not take his life.

The victim is now in hospital, We are hoping he is recovering quickly”.