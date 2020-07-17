With the 2021 general elections around the corner, National Resistance Movement (NRM) rebel Members of Parliament have moved to reconcile with their national chairman also President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni.

After previously opposing certain party positions, the legislators on Thursday gave up and decided to meet President Museveni at State House Entebbe before asking him for forgiveness.

A total ofn 27 ruling NRM party members in 2017 voted against the lifting of the presidential age limit that would later see President Museveni rule Uganda even after clocking 75 years of age. Since then the MPs have been opposing different positions by the party.

“Subsequently, I made their case before the party’s Central Executive Committee yesterday which resolved that for the party’s cohesion and discipline, we interact further and guide these MPS,” Museveni said in a social media statement on Friday.

“To the MPs and indeed other leaders, my message is that you should be pre-occupied with the future and survival of the African race. That is what is critical, especially when we don’t have a strong nation like USA, China or India, as our anchor.”

The meeting was organized by NRM secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba.

“Without your revolution, we wouldn’t be in that Parliament so thank you for this opportunity and please forgive us,” said Dr Sam Lyomoki, Workers MP.

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekibubo told the President that the group was ready to support and work with him.

“When duty calls we are here and ready for deployment,” said Ssekikubo.