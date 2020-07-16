Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has been arrested again.

Ssemujju was picked from Kireka Division on Thursday while vetting the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidates who had expressed interest in carrying the opposition party flag in 2021 general elections. It is said that he was holding a public gathering contrary to the presidential directives on covid-19.

The FDC spokesperson is currently being held at Police’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka.

“This is a clear indication that the FDC is not allowed to carry out any political activities as Museveni Ministers continue to conduct rallies,”the party said in a statement.

This is the second time the legislator is getting arrested this month. On July 10, Ssemujju was was arrested on while holding FDC event in his constituency that inadvertently gathered a crowd.

This prompted police to swing in action thus arresting him.

All public gatherings are against Presidential directives on covid-19 which President Yoweri Museveni passed in March, 2020 to control the spread of the pandemic in the country.