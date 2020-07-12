The National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Central Executive Committee has postponed its meeting that was supposed to take place today Sunday 12, July, 2020 to discuss the party’s electoral roadmap.

“I have been directed by the NRM National Chairperson to communicate to you, the postponement of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, earlier scheduled for Sunday 12 July, 2020 at State House , Entebbe, starting at 11:00 am,” Justine Kasule Lumumba, the NRM Secretary General said in a notice.

“The CEC meeting will now take place on Thursday 16 July, 2020 starting 12:00 noon. The venue and agenda for the meeting remain the same.”

Early this week, President Yoweri Museveni summoned CEC members to decide on the electoral roadmap for internal elections on flag bearers for next year’s general elections. The meeting was supposed to take place today.

The national Electoral Commission (EC) last month announced a revised roadmap for next year’s General Elections where it banned mass rallies and conditioned political parties to choose flag bearers by July 21.

The CEC has since convened twice to decide on the mode of voting but didn’t make any headways.

During the first meeting presided over by Mr Museveni , members failed to agree whether to line up behind candidates as provided for in the NRM constitution or adopt the secret ballot model.

