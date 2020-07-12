Social Media was on Saturday awash with photos that showed Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health at a public gathering without putting on a facemask or observing social distancing something that contravened the presidential directives on covid-19.

The minister who has since been trolled by critics for being careless has been at the frontline of sensitizing Ugandans to put on facemasks whenever they are moving out of their homes as one of the ways of controlling the spread of the novel virus.

However, in defence, Dr Aceng has said that during the Friday event, she was launching the distribution of facemasks in Aromo sub county and training people on how to properly use them contrary to the media reports that she was holding a political rally.

“However, at the time, village health teams (VHTs) and other youth were also being oriented on the processes for distribution of the Long lasting mosquito net distribution nearby. They got excited when they heard about face masks, and specifically the Minister for health whom they call ‘mama Corona’ and rushed to see me. They were difficult to control as seen in the picture as many wanted to take pictures and also get masks from me,” Dr Aceng said in a statement on Sunday.

“I took time to educate these youth on the same as well as on the face masks. They left as very knowledgeable people appreciating the importance of face masks and social distancing.”

Dr Aceng also noted that as the minister at the helm of the Coronavirus response and an aspiring Woman MP of Lira District, she is cognizant of the rules and guidelines that “we as government have put in place”.

“I continue to appeal to you all to wear your masks, maintain social distance and wash your hands with soap regularly to prevent Covid-19.”