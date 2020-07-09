This is the first reality show recruitment exercise for a radio presenters’ job.

Today, Thursday, Sanyu FM Hot Mic Search has unveiled its top 50 semi finalists who will proceed to the next stage, Top 20.

The hiring is fun. It is open and transparent.

Roger Mugisha, the station Programs Director says they received over 1,300 entries which have now been reduced to 50.

“With over 1,300 entries, we are now down to the TOP 50. From this stage onwards will select the top 20 and then final 10”.

Mugisha explained that contestants will now be required to use their social media platforms to promote Sanyu FM. “The number of likes contributes 60% of their total votes while 40% is from our judges”.

“Judges have been reduced to 40%, your 60% will come from your networks around you to support you on our pages. Everyone will be assigned a number, we will know you as ABC No 49” Mugisha told the contestants.

“Go tell your friends to tell their friends to support you on our pages. We have between now and 15 July'”.

He also urged them to be available all times whenever they are called upon to show up.

“Availability is very important, please don’t enter into this contest when you know you have another project and tomorrow after winning this, you are somewhere else.” He added.

He explained that the talent search is free of charge and thus no one should approach them for a bribe to help them reach the final stage.

The winner of ‘Hot mic search will take home cash prize worth Shs3 million as well as a two year contract offer as a presenter on Sanyu FM.