The Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MODVA) Adolf Mwesige has commended the UPDF for its role in fighting COVID 19 Pandemic.

While opening the ministry’s two-day annual strategic planning retreat for Financial Year 2020/21 at the ministry’s headquarters in Mbuya, the Minister recognized the efforts of the UPDF that have seen the pandemic contained to manageable levels.

“Without Peace and stability, the COVID -19 would have found a fertile ground in Uganda to thrive. The current successes against the disease cannot be taken for granted and I therefore take this opportunity to thank the entire UPDF through the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi for the job well done,” said Hon Mwesige.

He also implored the UPDF leaders to stick to the key principles that the UPDF was founded on.He emphasised that discipline must remain the bedrock. He applauded the forces for remaining a true people’s army and noted the tremendous achievements in the past months while fighting locusts,supporting disaster victims as well supporting the Uganda Police Force to enforce anti COVID19 measures.

In his remarks, the Minister noted that it has always been the practice for a number of years for senior members of the Ministry of Defence and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) to review performance for the previous year so as to build a consensus for the following financial year.

He thanked H.E President Museveni for the deliberate support towards the Ministry by continually recognizing the role it plays towards keeping the country peaceful and secure.

Mwesige observed that, this year’s retreat has been organised amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic challenges,and therefore called upon participants to factor in the ongoing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines from the Ministry of Health and H.E the President into the Ministry’s priorities in the Financial Year 2020/21.

This year’s Strategic Planning Retreat is being held at the onset of the 5-year national planning framework, the third National Development Plan (NDP III).

The NDP III with the goal to have Increased Household Incomes and Improved Quality of Life, which was approved by both the Cabinet and Parliament.

The Minister called upon the senior leaders to adjust the Ministry of Defence and Veteran affairs’ plans and priorities to ensure that there is continued creation of enabling environment to support other sectors for the successful implementation of NDP III.

Therefore, this year’s strategic planning retreat is being done at a point when the national plan to help increase the household income and improve quality of life of Ugandans is at the helm of national focus.

The Minister concluded by requesting the members to observe a moment of silence in memory of the notable Generals of UPDF who passed on a few weeks ago. They include the Late Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga, Maj Gen Eric Mukasa, Brig. Gen. Victor Twesigye, and Brig. Gen. Jackson Bell Tushabe

The 2020/21 strategic meeting is being attended by Hon Christopher Kyibazanga the Minister of State for Defense in charge of Veterans Affairs, Permanent Secretary Mrs Rosette Byengoma, Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi ,Service Commanders, Joint Chief Of Staff,Undersecretary Finance and Administration/Accounting Officer Mrs Edith Buturo,Service Chiefs of Staff and Ministry of Defence & UPDF Senior Officers among others.