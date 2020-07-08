Ugandans on social media have showered praise to city businessman Haruna Sentongo for being with a kind her. This is after the tycoon waived rent for his sitting tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country.

Mr Sentongo on Monday told his tenants that they need not worry about rent for the past months they spent without working.

On his two block building- Segawa Market largely occupied by spare parts vendors, Sentongo said, he wants his tenants to have a fresh start.

He said the gesture is part of his efforts to help his tenants to recover from covid-19 financial constraints.

Sentongo who owns several properties in downtown Kampala and around the city’s prime suburbs, is the proprietor of Segawa Market, located along Mwanga 2 in Mengo Kisenyi, Nakayiza plaza on Kafumbe Mukasa Road, Haruna Towers Ntinda, Haruna Towers Wandegeya among others.

Haruna however did not stopping at waiving rent for current tenants, but has also gave out three months free to new tenants.

“The three months would enable new tenants to establish themselves and get a footing in business.” He said.

Sentongo said unless traders start making good money, they cannot pay landlords comfortably.

“My happiest time is seeing tenants starting small and grow their shops to full capacity. With humble beginnings, many have grown to start importing their own merchandise”, Haruna Sentongo, said of his policy which turns traders renting at his premises, into business partners.

Asked about other buildings where he has several tenants, Sentongo said he invites tenants to engage with the management of those buildings to come up with a win-win situation.

Following his rare gesture, A section of Ugandans have lauded the businessman for being one of a kind. They advised other landlords to emulate him.

See comments;

Henry Tebandeke Those are among the few who owns the buildings but those who only act as owners on behalf of government officials can’t do such.Its high time we differentiate btwn those owning what they always say that it there’s and those who are shadows of the government officials.

Muhiwa Ernest Why cant these other mafias emulate such example? Only what they afford is draining the pockets of ugandans instead of making their fellow country men to rise. God will always hear prayers from such generous hearts. Long live Haruna sentongo

Amorah Minaj Is he married? . Am asking for a friend here

Moses Karugaba We shall support his presidential candidate

Samuel Joakim He is a young man and very brilliant may Allah reward you more inshallah

Geoffrey Byamukama Thank you to Haruna for being Patriotic and empathetic.

Franklive Arinaitwe True ugandan hearted man thanks

Matsiko Godfrey You guy must be from planet Mars…. God continue to bless you with more, thanks for minding about people, your are such a darling and people centered 👏 👏 ,more wealth and satisfaction follow you.

👏 👏 Willyam Marshall Such people should live for more than 100 years

Ssebina Farouk God bless you dat they call Tycoon

Kabiito Peter God is to add blessings to such people

Abak Michael May the lord Jesus keep you well and bless you and your family