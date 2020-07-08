Ugandans on social media have showered praise to city businessman Haruna Sentongo for being with a kind her. This is after the tycoon waived rent for his sitting tenants amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country.
Mr Sentongo on Monday told his tenants that they need not worry about rent for the past months they spent without working.
On his two block building- Segawa Market largely occupied by spare parts vendors, Sentongo said, he wants his tenants to have a fresh start.
He said the gesture is part of his efforts to help his tenants to recover from covid-19 financial constraints.
Sentongo who owns several properties in downtown Kampala and around the city’s prime suburbs, is the proprietor of Segawa Market, located along Mwanga 2 in Mengo Kisenyi, Nakayiza plaza on Kafumbe Mukasa Road, Haruna Towers Ntinda, Haruna Towers Wandegeya among others.
Haruna however did not stopping at waiving rent for current tenants, but has also gave out three months free to new tenants.
“The three months would enable new tenants to establish themselves and get a footing in business.” He said.
Sentongo said unless traders start making good money, they cannot pay landlords comfortably.
“My happiest time is seeing tenants starting small and grow their shops to full capacity. With humble beginnings, many have grown to start importing their own merchandise”, Haruna Sentongo, said of his policy which turns traders renting at his premises, into business partners.
Asked about other buildings where he has several tenants, Sentongo said he invites tenants to engage with the management of those buildings to come up with a win-win situation.
Following his rare gesture, A section of Ugandans have lauded the businessman for being one of a kind. They advised other landlords to emulate him.
