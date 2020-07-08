Kamuli District may yet again witnessed another fierce political antagonism since the days of former Kamuli LCV chairperson late Ahmmed Kaugu Mugaino, with two of the most influential politicians in the district likely to face off in next year’s elections.

In what would be viewed as a surprising development, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) second Vice Chairperson Proscovia Salaamu Musumba has revealed she will be facing off with the country’s second most powerful woman after President Museveni for the Woman MP seat come next year.

The announcement will come as a shock to many who have studied the politics of the region over the years. The two are known to have been close allies as demonstrated between 2011 and 2016 when Musumba served as Kamuli District Chairperson. On numerous occasions, they would be seen at public functions in each other’s company with Musumba often addressing the Speaker of Parliament as ” My elder sister,” with pride as locals applauded in contentment over the beaming unity.

Musumba has however chosen to charge against the fierce Kadaga by picking the expression of interest forms from her party’s Najjanankumbi offices for the seat Kadaga has occupied for the last 25 years.

In her capacity as the FDC Vice Chairperson, Musumba seems to have been provoked by his party for failing to have a challenger in the very district where she hails after perennial Kadaga challenger Proscovia Kanakutanda Naikoba broke ranks with Najjanankumbi in favor of Mugisha Muntu’s ANT.

Naikoba, who also contested as an independent in the 2017 Kamuli Municipality by election that was won by NRM’s Rehema Watongola has since decided to run against Isaac Musumba – Salam’s husband in Buzaaya county.

Even though Kadaga has faced some challenging contests on the road that has seen her dominate Parliament for two and a half decades, with Mariam Kalikwani in the 1990s and Naikoba in the late 2000s, Musumba will most likely be the fiercest challenger given her unchallengeable political experience as a former MP for Bugabula South and Chairperson LCV coupled with nearly 15 years at the top leadership of FDC – the county’s biggest opposition political party.

By choosing to cross Kadaga’s path, Musumba must be in the best position to know the challenge she has set for herself. Kadaga has been a fighter since her formative political days which has tipped her against political giants like former Busoga power broker Alli Kirunda Kivejinja, Daudi Migereko, Isaac Musumba, Kasule Lumumba, Lands Minister Betty Namuganza among others, each time coming out a knockout winner.

Musumba will however be banking on her impeccable success story as Kamuli District Chairperson from 2011 – 2016 when she led the district to administrative glory with emphasis on accountability and better service delivery.

She also believes that after nearly 30 years in active politics since 1980s, Kadaga’s invincibility seems to have plummeted with age and fatigue. She has fought many wars over the years which have made her seemingly become quite vulnerable and Musumba seems to feel there could ever be a moment as opportune as now to attack and sweep one of the Country’s longest law makers under the political carpet.