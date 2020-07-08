Police have arrested a number of traders including Kampala Woman Member of Parliament hopeful Dr Stella Nyanzi.

Nyanzi together with some traders were arrested on Wednesday in downtown Kampala while protesting the prolonged closure of city arcades.

The traders had given government five days to open arcades or they again demonstrate next Tuesday to express their discontentment

In March this year, President Yoweri Museveni announced a total lockdown which saw among others arcade operations suspended as one of controlling the spread of covid-19 pandemic in the country.

However, despite lifting the lockdown in a phased manner,in his last address on 22 June , the President maintained a suspension on operations of on boda-bodas, schools, religious gatherings, hawkers, arcades and salons until further notice.