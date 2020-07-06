Uganda Police has revealed that it has in custody 10 people in connection to the murder of Emmanuel Tegu, a third year veterinary student of Makerere University.

Tegu was allegedly beaten by people inside the University at night on June 28. He died last Saturday at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, on Monday the force carried out an intelligence led operation and arrested 10 suspects in connection to the death of Tegu.

“All the suspects are residents of Makerere University in Kampala.

They are detained at Wandegeya Police Station pending interrogation,” said Onyango in a statement.

“The suspects, whose identities will be disclosed after interrogation, are said to have participated in the mob action that led to the death of the student.”

Onyango further stated that other suspects who took off after receiving information of the death of the student, are being pursued by the security force.