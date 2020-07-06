Controversial Senior Presidential Advisor on media issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi has the person who knocked his car last Friday had a hidden intention.

Lask week, the renowned political analyst was involved in a car accident around Zaana round-about, on Entebbe Road.

According to his son Tamale Mirundi Jnr, the accident happened when a vehicle internationally knocked his father’s vehicle causing total damage to his car and leaving the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary with minor injuries.

“He is alive and safe now. I reliably inform the public that all his works and media programs shall continue as usual,” Mirundi Jnr said a Facebook post on Saturday.

Speaking during his Youtube show over the weekend, Tamale Mirundi said they never saw the car coming because it came from a wrong way.

“We were first stopped since the President’s convoy was passing by, when we were allowed to move, the car came from an opposite direction targeting us. I wonder where it come from. When you hear a recorded audio of mafias, they are very desperate to finish me but right now i cannot confirm that it was them,” Mirundi said.

“I don’t know whether it was intentional. The man who who was driving had a girl inside, I think he was rushing to go the lodge since it was approaching curfew time. When they knocked us, the girl stayed in their car, she was very scared. That’s another explanation. But the way he was big-headed, I think he had a hidden motive because he knew me. He refused to move out of the car and I decided to pass him through the window.”

Mirundi also noted that the incident taught him a lesson that some Ugandans have what he referred to as “transferred anger” because when they saw a government car involved in an accident, they wanted to deal with the person driving it despite being the victim.

“People think that even us stole their covid-19 food. People came very angry thinking that a government car have been involved in an accident, but when they saw me, they turned the anger at their man, accusing him of being bought by mafias to kill me.”