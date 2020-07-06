The Minister of Health Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng on Sunday declared intention to contest as the Lira Woman Member of Parliament.

While in Lira, the Minister said for the past two years, many people have been asking her to declare her political intention, noting that she had to critically think about it before airing it out.

“Many of them have also called whereas others have encouraged me to take up a political position. Today I am declaring openly that I am taking up a political position as a representative of the women in Lira district and I will contest for that position,”Aceng said.

“I want to appreciate the people of Lango for the love and support. Most of all, for the prayers. They prayed for me when I worked here for over 15 years. We lived among them and they loved us,” she added.

Dr Aceng said the same people gave her a lot of blessings when she was appointed by President Yoweri Museveni as Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health in 2011 and later as Minister of Health.

“I’m confident that I have not let the people of Lango down. That the work I have been doing has pleased them. That’s why they have been asking questions and encouraging me”.

Born in 1968, Aceng attended Shimoni Primary School in Kampala, Uganda’s capital city. She studied at Nabisunsa Girls Secondary School for both her Ordinary and Advanced Level education.

She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, a Master of Medicine in Pediatrics, and a Master of Public Health, all from the Makerere University College of Health Sciences. She also holds a Diploma in Health Systems Management awarded by the Galilee International Management Institute, in Israel.

Before becoming minister, Dr Aceng served as the Executive Director for Lira regional referral hospital and Director General of Medical Services.