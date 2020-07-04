The State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune has been criticised for holding a political activity in Emmanuel Cathedral Church in Rushere town board Keshunga sub-county in Kiruhura district.

While presiding over the official launch of the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation(Emyoga) in greater Kiruhura on Friday, Mr Kasolo decided to also campaign for President Museveni as well as ruling party-NRM which perplexed critics who said it was an attack on Church of Uganda since government had closed the places of worship over covid-19. They said when it came to political business, people were allowed to gather in the church contrary to the presidential directives on public gatherings.

“Isn’t this tyranny at its worst, that we can have church opened for a political gathering and not prayers and worship?!” a critic wondered.

“They think God can be mocked!! They will perish because of lack of knowledge, let us wait for Gods timing and when His wrath comes your way, He does not retreat! Stay warned you leaders who think you can do without consulting God Almighty!” said Omo Christine.

Princess Jacky Ruth said “Instead of allowing people to worship God in his temple, the tyrant is using it for his political gains. Holy Ghost fire burns them completely # StopReligiuosOppressionIn Uganda.”

Stella Nahabwe said “This is North Ankole diocese cathedral in kiruhura! Having a wealth creation campaign direct in the church where Christians can’t be allowed to fellowship but government strategies are moving on. This move is against the body of Christ not another thing. This must stop.”

“You reap what you sow… wait for the wrath of God soon it’s coming how dare are you to involve the Creator of heaven and Earth in your fun games called politics, guys all those things will perish and are vanity. God remains Mightier forever he existed before the foundation of Earth politics don’t move him and he is watching His eyes are moving around watching what scoffers, liars and sons of devil doing, he will punish people ask Moses if he reached the promised land. He who had direct access he spoke face to face with God..” said Sanyarito Elliot.

Wagulo Derick said “It’s a prophecy unfolding. The desecrator is about to be destroyed. You just can’t mock Gog and go scot-free. Turning a church for a meeting instead of prayers? Wait for God’s wrath.”

“This is a version of the abomination that causes desolation set up in the sanctuary in Daniel 9:27. He that causes desolation is about to be destroyed. This is religious persecution,” said Stilson Muhwezi.

Paul Nkore said “I beg to differ, the church was hired for a one-day event, Just like the Prophet who uses the grounds for his services. Whereas I support places of worship should be opened I opinion that they too should advance their SOPs measures to the Government, just like any other sector.”

“Anybody that will come out and defend this is a typical hypocrite and a son of the devil for that matter! How blind can you be?? enough of romancing the devil!! open places of worship specifically for worshipping God nothing more…” said jack Peers Kama.

Mpamize Douglaous “Right about now I feel like slapping someone in the face, some Bishop somewhere, what foolishness is this… Christians are not allowed to gather but the fool gathers them on a Friday.”