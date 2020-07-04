Senior Presidential Advisor on media issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi has been involved in a car accident, Watchdog Uganda has learnt.

The incident took place on Friday evening around Zaana round-about, on Entebbe Road.

According to his son Tamale Mirundi Jnr, the accident happened when a yet to be identified vehicle internationally knocked his father’s vehicle causing total damage to his car and leaving the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary with minor injuries.

“He is alive and safe now. I reliably inform the public that all his works and media programs shall continue as usual,” Mirundi Jnr said a Facebook post on Saturday.

Adding, “I further want to appreciate each and everyone who responded after getting such news, through phone calls and those who reached at the screen, I also thank the security team for their bravely in such times.”

He also revealed that as family, they are in touch with security agencies to establish the intentions of the tormentors.

“The public will be informed about all the proceedings.”