Kirungi Police Post in Mubende town, Mubende district may close any time after the landlady claimed she hasn’t been paid for close to two years.

Kirungi Police Post was installed in 2014 to curb the murder crimes that had escalated in Kirungi Cell and in South Division of Mubende municipality.

However, the landlady Jane Nabakooza said Mubende Central Police station has adamantly rejected to remit rental fees.

Nabakooza says she has been at times been forced to pay water bills for the police post, despite her efforts to engage the District police commander.

“Police hasn’t been paying me well. They pay you Shs100, 000 today, the other month they pay Shs 500,000 which isn’t okay. I summed up all the feels and it totalled to about Shs 2.5 million,” Nabakooza said.

Our reporter’s efforts to get a comment from the Mubende District Police Commander Julius Ahimbisibwe have yielded no results as he was unable to receive his official lines.

However the Mubende Resident District Commissioner Marry Nyakwera Baguma says she has started investigating the case.

The Gombolola Internal security officer-GISO for Mubende Municipality Nkangi Mathias efforts will be made to fundraise rental fees from locals and area politicians.