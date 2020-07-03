The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has tasked the Minister of Kampala Betty Amongi to come up with a clear explanation next week on why bodabodas and arcades are still suspended from operating yet markets and streets in Kampala are fully crowded with working people.

Kadaga’s directive follows a heated debated which was sparked off by Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament Robert Centenary during Thursday’s plenary where he asked government to rethink its decision of keeping arcades and bodabodas operations under lock and key as a measure of controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

Centenary said large gatherings of people in downtown Kampala are against the procedures that were put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“I happened to visit specifically downtown, kikuubo areas. And I would like to inform you the influx of people on the streets and outside the arcades is actually promoting social networking not social distance and no health guidelines were put in place.”

“Madam Speaker my observation is that it is easier to manage those people inside the arcades and provide preventive guidelines; handwashing facilities, sanitizing and checking their temperature than leaving them in the streets squeezing one another. For that matter, I want to warn that there is a much bigger problem than letting people in the streets,” he warned.

In the same spirit the Kawempe North MP Latif Ssebaggala, also added that in Owino Market (Balikudembe Market), is the same story, which could be a problem.

“Those who are selling foodstuffs are allowed to operate. But those who were selling garments and shoes, are living a very miserable life why?” asked Ssebagala.

Reacting to their requests, Kadaga said, “We ask the Minister for Kampala to pass this message on to the Kampala Covid-19 taskforce. And the minister should give an answer by next week on Wednesday.”

In his last address on 22 June , President Museveni maintained a suspension on operations of on boda-bodas, schools, religious gatherings, hawkers, arcades and salons until further notice.