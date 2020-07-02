Uganda has confirmed nine new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 902.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the new cases are Ugandans of which two are truck drivers who arrived from Kenya via Malaba and seven are contacts and alerts [2 from Amuru and 5 from Tororo districts].

“27 foreign truck drivers tested positive for covid-19 but were sent back to their respective countries of origin,” the Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry also revealed that the active on admission are 188 [163 are Ugandans, 19 foreigners and 6 refugees].

“Please note that foreigners and refugees are admitted in health facilities, however they are NOT captured in the cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases.”

Meanwhile, Uganda’s total recoveries are 847 with no death registered.