Two Police Officers and a suspect have perished in an accident on Thursday morning at Magamaga Trading Center along Iganga – Jinja Highway.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration number UBF 837K Toyota /premio silver in colour being driven by a yet to be identified person had a head on collision with a trailer Reg No.KCQ 638C /ZC 738 Foton and later a side brush with a Police vehicle number UP 7483.

According to Busoga East Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi, the three people who died on spot include AIP Mawa Emmanuel attached to General Crime at CID headquarters, D / Sgt Magara Dick from General Crime CID headquarters and Wadambwa Phillip a suspect who was being escorted.

“D/Sgt oguti survived with critical injuries and he is currently admitted at Jinja Referral Hospital receiving treatment. The incident happened at around 5am today 2nd July 2020,” said Mubi.

“The bodies have been conveyed to Jinja Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Inquiries are at hand to establish the cause of accident.”