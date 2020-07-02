Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has lost two generals on Thursday.

Earlier today the army first lost its Chief of Staff Land Forces, Maj Gen Eric Mukasa who passed away at Nakasero Hospital, Kampala.

“We have lost yet another gallant general officer,” said Gen Karemire adding that Maj Gen Mukasa was sick for some time,” said Brig Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesperson.

But other sources said, “Maj Gen Eric Mukasa has succumbed to Cardiac Arrest this morning.”

Following Gen Mukasa’s death, a few hours later, another UPDF high ranking officer- Brig General Victor Twesigye was also pronounced dead.

According to Brig Karemire, the deceased “fell in the bathroom at home in Nyarushanje- Rukungiri.”

Brig Twesigye had been recently appointed Uganda Defence Liaison Officer at East African Community Headquarters in Arusha.

This week, another UPDF general, Jackson Bell Tushabe, a former bush war hero also passed on.

The one-star general, who rose to fame mostly due to his love for football, died at Nakasero hospital on Tuesday.