Child rapper Felista di Superstar is over the moon. Her sponsor at Kampala Parents School, have donated an iPad to her on Tuesday to aide her online learning during Covid-19 school lockdown.

Ms Tina, a trustee of Ruparelia Foundation, handed over the iPad to the joyful child rapper at Crane Chambers in Kampala.

Felista, and fellow singer Fresh Kid, both received this donation, as an extension to the bursaries they received from the Ruparelia foundation to study at KPS, an elite school in Kampala city.

The iPads will help Felista and Fresh Kid to study online, since their school has Zoom teleconference classes with their pupils.

On Monday, Rajiv Ruparelia, the Managing Director of Ruparelia Group,handed the device to Fresh Kid whose real name is Patrick Ssenyonjo.

Rajiv said, “We believe this can be an example to parents to embrace technology and use tech gadgets to educate our kids”. He added, “We don’t know when COVID-19 will go away.”

KPS has embraced Zoom teleconference technology to engage and teach children remotely during the Covid-19 break off.

Zoom and other teleconference facilities are being used all over the world for children who were caught in Covid-19 pandemic, but also for distance learning programs.