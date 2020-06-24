A lay reader at Kogere archdeaconry in South Rwenzori Diocese in Kasese district was on Wednesday shot dead by a Uganda People’s Defence Force soldier. Benon Musimenta was allegedly shot dead at 6am at Karungibate in Hima town council.

The deceased was riding a motorcycle together with his wife while going to the garden in Karusandara.

Musimenta would be ordained a Reverend Deacon in December.

Godfrey Dembe, the Karusandara sub-county district councillor says that the deceased was shot dead by an unidentified soldier who was enforcing guidelines on curfew which runs every day from 7 pm to 6.30 am.

Musimenta’s wife Allen is admitted at Hima health centre III.

She said,”The UPDF soldiers who were standing on both sides of the road stopped us and before they could talk to us, I saw one of them crossing the road from one side before opening fire at at my husband. The motorcycle lost control before my husband and I fell down as he bled profusely. He was shot in the neck,” Ms Allen recounted.

Captain Fidel Sonko Masumbuku, the UPDF 222nd Brigade spokesperson says that they are investigating the matter.

Musimenta becomes the eighth victim to lose his life at the hands of security agencies implementing COVID-19 guidelines over the last 95 days. All the victims were either shot dead or tortured to death by soldiers, police officers or Local Defense Unit officers.