The Kabaka of Buganda has offered affordable homes at as cheap as sh45 million payable in three years.

On his land in Sentema, in Wakiso district, a joint venture with Guoji Group, a Chinese developer, Kabaka Ronald Mutebi is delivering possibly the cheapest homes in Uganda.

Finally, an average Ugandan can own a home in an organized environment at a pocket friendly price.

A few years ago, while opening Mirembe Villas, another estate in Kigo on Lake Victoria, Kabaka Mutebi tasked Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga to design an affordable housing project for his people.

For as long as sh45 million, one can buy a house. But that is not all, you can pay this house in installments for upto 36 months or three years.

This means, anyone who has been renting, can actually pay comfortably by converting their monthly rent into pay installments for their own house.

In the offers, a one-bedroom has a bedroom, sitting room, dining, kitchen, bathroom, laundry, two parking slots name it. Kabaka has just made the dream of owning a house easier for thousands of Ugandans.

The other catch is, there is zero interest on installments.

On offer are also two and three bedroom houses.

Buganda Kingom says that after Sentema Estates, another affordable housing project will start in Kiringente in Mpigi town. “The Kabaka is looking at these projects as one way of restoring the Kingdom’s glory,” Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga says.

Mr Mayiga added that housing can be linked to empowerment projects like Emmwanyi Terimba where people can turn profits from their projects into decent living.