Leone Island CEO Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone has argued government to stop using Covid -19 pandemic as an excuse to prevent Ugandans from holding free and fair elections.

The Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful said that coronavirus pandemic will not be ending anytime soon, so instead of government using it to their advantage by introducing their selfish plans, they should just teach people to live with the pandemic.

Commenting about the 2021 scientific elections, Chameleone stated that before Electoral Commission (EC) coming up with the idea, they would have first sat with all political party heads in order to come up with a conclusive idea that favours everyone.

“They should just find a way we can run the elections normally, and stop making excuse that Covid-19 will jeopardise the elections exercise. Elections determine the future of the country, so I totally disagree with the scientific elections idea, the commission should go back and revise their election roadmap,” Chameleone shared on his social media page on Monday.

Adding that people have also got tired of suffering, because the coronavirus pandemic has no signs of ending anytime soon, so government should act fast before people start dying of hunger.

“We can’t go to churches, I am an artiste but we can’t perform any more, people in arcades no longer work, they sell their goods in car boots because we are cowards that we can’t speak up. The time to hide from Covid is done, so my people lets not hide in caves because we are going to die of hunger.” He urged his fans.

Recently, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission Justice Simon Byabakama unveiled the revised roadmap for the 2021 scientific general elections, in accordance to this roadmap, elections will be conducted through media channels like Radio, Television and social media to ensure safety of the public from Corona virus.

The Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) presented that there are 292 licenced radio stations and 1,686,269 TV subscribers who mainly access channel through monthly subscription owing to digital migration.

The statistics therefore highlight the need for the Electoral Commission to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure that all candidates are given equal and cost-effective broadcast airtime.

But Chameleone aside, several opposition leaders like Kizza Besigye, Bobi Wine, Asumani Basalirwa among others have ‘drawn holes’ in the scientific election exercise, claiming that it will favour just a particular group of people.