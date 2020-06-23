The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revealed that Ugandans stranded in Sudan and Netherlands are set to return to Uganda today.

In a notice dated 23 June,2020, the ministry said Ugandans from Sudan’ capital Khartoum will be arriving at Entebbe Airport at 3:30pm whereas their counterparts from Netherlands will arrive at 11:30pm.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs will receive them at the Airport and there after have a press briefing on the commencement of repatriation process of Ugandans who have been stranded abroad,” the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued standard operating procedures for Ugandans set to be repatriated, including among others depositing their passports with Immigration department and self-isolating in the Ministry of Health designated quarantine centres around Kampala and Entebbe.

In a circular sent out to all heads of missions abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Patrick Mugoya, indicated that those interested in returning must first register with any nearby embassy/mission, and provide among others, passport details, national identification or residence or work permit details, and also indicate circumstances under which they got stranded abroad.

At registration, the returnees must also sign and deposit authorisation to undergo two Covid-19 tests, first in the countries where they currently are and upon arrival at Entebbe International Airport, and they should also indicate their choice of quarantine, whether at private or public establishments for a period of 14 days.

The ministry further listed 20 quarantine centres designated by the Ministry of Health which have been divided into high end and low end centres. Both the high end and low end quarantine centres require self-pay, the circular indicated.

Cabinet recently approved the return of over 2400 Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus at their own cost and according to the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, this will be done in a phased manner.