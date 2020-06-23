The Ntungamo District woman Member of Parliament Beatrice Rwakimaari has commended the splendid contribution of journalists in the fight against covid-19 pandemic in Uganda.

Rwakimaari observed that all Ugandan and African journalists have been working tirelessly to keep the communities they serve updated and how they can be safe against the deadly pandemic.

She noted that public health is heavily dependent on community awareness and the media plays a vital role in reaching out to communities saying that journalists being front-line workers, they have provided an essential service by providing their citizens with credible and reliable information as far as the pandemic is concerned.

Rwakimaari made remarks on Monday while donating food relief to Ntungamo District journalists to help especially freelance journalists who have been particularly hit by the lockdown.

However, she requested media house managers and owners to sympathize with journalists during this troubling time and pay their salaries since they all depend on each other to survive.

The legisaltor who is also the parliamentary health committee member urged journalists to keep dedicated to do their job with the utmost diligence as society’s watchdogs ahead of political season.

The veteran Journalist and member of National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Elliott Kabangira Magande who is also general manager Radio Ankole Ntungamo hailed Rwakimaari for having good working relations with media and journalists at large.

Kabangira asked members of the press to uphold accuracy and objectivity ahead of general elections

At least twenty one journalists in Ntungamo District will benefit from 100 kilograms of rice and 50kgs of sugar.