When someone asks you about some of the active women in the political sphere of Uganda, without any excuse, Amelia Kyambadde, the cabinet Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives definitely should feature on your list.

Today we unveil some of the things you didn’t about the minister;

1.Kyambadde was born in June 1955, to the late Serwano K. Kulubya and Mary Kafureka, in Guildford, Surrey, United Kingdom. She relocated to Uganda, in 1959, at the age of four years.

2.She attended Gayaza Primary Schoolin Wakiso District for her elementary education, Gulu Sacred Heart High School in Gulu District for her secondary education and Aga Khan School of Secretarial Studies in Nairobi, Kenya, for her post-secondary education. Kyambadde holds the degree of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), from Makerere University. She also holds Masters degree of Business Administration (MBA), from the American Inter Continental University in London, United Kingdom.

3.Her career encounter started when she was 24 years old when she joined Ugandan Civil Service in 1979.

4.Since then Kyambadde rose into a rank of Principal Private Secretary(PPS) of President Yoweri Museveni. In 2010, she voluntarily resigned as the PPS after serving for over 30 years.

5.During the 2011 general elections, she won a parliamentary contest and is now the incumbent MP for Mawokota County North. On 27 March 2011, she was appointed Minister for Trade & Industry. On 6 June 2016, she was named Cabinet Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

6.Kyambadde is the Patron of Twezimbe Development Foundation (TDF), a community-based, non-governmental, organization formed to improve the living conditions of the people of her parliamentary constituency. She founded the Twezimbe NGO.

7.The minister is married to Wilson Kyambadde since 1976, they have five children together.