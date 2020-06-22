Police in Kigezi region have impounded at least 66 motorcycles and six vehicles that were found operating during the night curfew hours, which is against the presidential directives that intend to stem the spread of Covid 19 in Uganda.

The 66 motorcycles and six vehicles were netted from Kanungu, Rukungiri and Kisoro districts on Saturday.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Spokesperson said that the motorcycles were impounded after finding them operating in curfew time, others were carrying passengers, while vehicles were found without clearance from their respective Resident District Commissioners.

President Yoweri Museveni imposed curfew time starting from 7:00pm to 6:30am, stopped boda boda riders from carrying passengers, and suspended vehicles in the districts neighboring borders from operating, as a way of containing Covid-19 pandemic.

Maate added that both motorcycles and vehicles have been parked at the respective District police stations and the owners will be charged with disobedience of lawful orders.

Maate added that security personnel will continue enforcing the presidential directives until they are lifted.