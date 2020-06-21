Senior presidential advisor John Nagenda has said Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has no chance of dislodging 35 years in power president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Speaking to NBS tv on Sunday, Nagenda wondered, “How can he win?”

Although no one would expect Nagenda to praise Bobi Wine since he works for incumbent, however, the senior citizen is seen as one of the leading political analysts in Uganda.

Nagenda laughed off the alliance between Bobi Wine and Kizza Besigye saying, “he has stood four times and lost, what has changed?”

Kizza Besigye has been standing for President since 2001.

The New Vision columnist has never had kind words for Kizza Besigye, and surely he is not amused Bobi Wine is hobnobbing with the leading opposition figure.