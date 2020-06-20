Tamale Mirundi and Frank Gashumba are persons non grata on Ugandan airwaves.

But in the age of the internet, no one can stop them from talking.

Gashumba was unofficially banned on telly and radio spaces in Uganda and has been using his social media platforms to speak out his mind.

Lately, it’s presidential advisor Tamale Mirundi who was technically ejected out of the telly, when NBS chief executive Kin Kalisa told him he had been sued and wanted him stop speaking out his mind.

Mirundi walked out on NBS where he has the biggest show on air.

He has since joined online media where he says he is free to speak his mind.

What wasn’t anticipated are partnerships Mirundi is likely to make.

On Monday, Mirundi has partnered with an equally outspoken Gashumba for a Facebook live show that’s likely to draw hundreds, if not thousands of viewers.

A promo on Gashumba’s page says, this show would undress the so called Mafia who have made Uganda unhomely.

Tune in, on Monday, 22nd June. At 3:00pm