Veteran sports journalist Joseph Kabuleta has heightened his consultation in politics, finally making his pilgrimage to meet with opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye.

Kabuleta, who is testing political waters by seeking Hoima municipality seat, has in recent times become a hardcore Museveni critic.

Anointed by his Pastor, Prophet Elvis Mbonye, Kabuleta has started his political journey vying for an MP seat, but insiders say, the Watchman ministry’s pastor, wants to top most job in the country.

Watchdog broke the story that Mbonye told his inside circles that Kabuleta was destined to be president.

Needless to say, only a year later, Kabuleta has been baptised by an arrest for abusing the members of the First Family. Kabuleta and his associates believe the leadership of Uganda are out of God’s favor and change is long overdue.

Recently, Kabuleta visited People Power boss, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine and Besigye are the key opposition figures moving into 2021, but still, will be factors in 2026 when possibly Kabuleta will also seek the electorate to vote him for president.

This means, Kabuleta could already be starting on his journey of building consensus with people with stake in opposition politics beyond 2021.

“Last week I met veteran freedom fighter, the world’s most arrested politician Kizza Besigye and we spoke about Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s plan to hide behind the cover of COVID to snatch our democratic rights through a ‘scientific’ election. Together we stand to oppose these (s)elections”, he posted on his Facebook page.