Police in Luwero district are having in custody a man who fatally injured his wife for allegedly denying him conjugal rights during lockdown-that was announced in March this year as a way of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.

It’s reported that Robert Masinde, a resident of Kamira trading centre in Luwero, a few days ago lost his cool and stabbed his wife Jennifer Ajambo after taking him through a three months sex drought.

An argument erupted between the two thus culminating into a physical fight prompting Masinde to stab his wife’s body several times with a knife as their six children watched in horror.

Ajambo was rushed to Bishop Ceaser Asili health centre with serious injuries. She has since been operated on the left arm which was deeply pierced by Masinde’s terror knife.

Meanwhile, Ajambo’s horrified children who watched onnas their father exerted his horror on their mother have been sheltered at a care center – Happy Children Child Care Centre for expert counseling.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says Masinde was smoked out from a hideout in a farm at Kakoola village in Kamira sub-county after a tip-off by residents.

Ssemwogerere says investigations are going on and once done the suspect will be arraigned in court to answer charges of attempted murder.