Uganda has registered 14 new cases of covid-19 bringing the total number of infections to 755.

The new cases include five truck drivers identified from different border entries including two from Busia, Mirama Hills (one) Bunagana (one) and Lira (one).

Others are community infections which include contacts and alerts.

Of these five have been identified from Kampala, Kyotera (three) and Nebbi (one).

“All contacts to previously confirmed cases were under quarantine at the time of test,” the health ministry indicated in a statement.

The authorities also blocked 27 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for covid-19. These were returned to their respective countries.

In the latest update, the Ministry of Health says total recoveries have reached 492 with no registered deaths.