The Office of the Academic Registrar, Makerere University has released the official admission lists for Government sponsored students for A ‘ Level Applicants for the Academic Year 2020/2021.

The Office has also released the Public Universities Joint Admissions Board Cut Off Points for Government Admissions.

The attachments below are for the courses tenable at Makerere University and Makerere University Business School respectively.

Download lists:

Mak-Government-Sponsorship-Admission-List-2020-2021

MUBS-Government-Sponsorship-Admission-List-2020-2021