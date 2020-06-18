Bukoto East Member of Parliament Florence Namayanja Mukasa has attacked Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party (DP) president for always igniting wrangles within Uganda’s oldest political party.

Namayanja who is also the chairperson of DP Women’s League accuses Mao of neglecting vacant positions in the party leadership structure, yet there are credible members within the party who are available to fulfill them. She said that Mao wants to run the party like his own family affair.

Namayanja’s outrage follows the High Court judgement this week that nullified the recent elections in DP that were conducted by faction members in March 2020.

The elections that were declared illegal had seen among others-Busiro County East Member of Parliament Medard Lubega Segona elected as the Secretary-General and Wakiso district Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika elected as National Chairperson of the party.

Namayanja who was part of the electoral process said she intended to bring peace within the party however she was frustrated by the move of her president to run to court. She added that whenever the party tries to settle wrangles within, Mao gets another angle to see that there is no calm situation because he fears to associate with some members in the party..

“We don’t know why Mao prefers a party in chaos always, we have lost credible leaders. We can’t be in the party whose leadership structures are full of vacant positions yet we have potential people who can fill them. Mao must know that DP is a political party for all people, not for one person so if people come out to lend their services, they are working for their party, not Mao,” she said.

However, according to Mao’s speech on Tuesday, whoever was involved in an illegal election must face the party’s disciplinary committee.

“We need to enforce discipline within our party, therefore, NEC is going to sit and decide on this, we shall know who are the lost sheep and the prodigal sons, as the bible says whoever sins and repents will be forgiven, so we shall sit with those who have confessed because the court has already shown them that it was an illegal move,” he said.