The Chief Political Commissar of Uganda Police Force Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Asan Kasingye has revealed that faded city tycoon Brian Kirumira famously known as Bryan White is guarded by Presidential Protection Guards, not Uganda Police Force.

Kasingye made the revelation on Wednesday while appearing before the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee after some legislators accused Uganda Police of protecting Bryan White ‘a criminal’ who has sexually abused women and also forced them to abort.

Kasingye who couldn’t control his anger told MPs, ” When I came here, I came to help you the committee to tell you exactly what you can do, but as it turns out, it looks like, you want to say Kasingye did not do this and this. Now let me tell you and you have to take it because I’m a senior officer, do not expect that any AIGP will come here and tell you how the Presidential Protection Guard deploy their officers really! That’s not my job let’s just focus on what we have done so far, you should never even have called me.”

Bryan White was summoned by the committee over alleged sexual harassment on Vivian Mutanda, Leticia Nabulime and Stellah Nandawula who told parliament last month that the city socialite allegedly raped them and forced them to terminate pregnancies with a threat of having them arrested if they did not do as her instructed.

However, the committee chairperson Taaka Agnes said that Bryan White must also be given a chance to defend himself against accusations of sexually harassment at his Bryan White Foundation.

For that matter, Bryan White is expected on Thursday (today) to appear before the committee.