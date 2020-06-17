The Minister of the State for Ethics and Integrity Fr. Simon Lokodo has vowed to order the arrest of socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black over threatening to sue the government.

Over the past days, Bad Black has been ranting restlessly accusing the Ministry of Health of refusing to pay her for an audio-visual covid-19 advert she featured in. In the advert that has been airing on different media platforms for months, the socialite sensitizes sex workers at Ugandan border points not to get into contact with truck drivers due to control the spread of covid-19.

Bad Black has since demanded Shs500m from the ministry or risk dragging them to court. However, the ministry has since defended itself saying that she voluntarily accepted to record a free video message.

” ……Additionally, Precision Communications consulting limited approached various key personalities who voluntarily recorded messages as a way of giving back to their country in this Covid-19 fight, among whom was Bad Black. All these individuals were requested to voluntarily participate, and they consented before any recording was made.”

Now according to Fr Lokodo, Bad Black is just aiming at extorting government. He maintains that government may choose to reward her for the advert she did but not the way she wants it.

” If she continues threatening the government, we shall lock her up for days as a punishment,” the Minister said.

“We can appreciate her for a good job but she should not forcefully demand the money.Bad Black is making unnecessary complaints, and suing the Government is not a solution.”

Meanwhile, Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire told the New Vision newspaper that Police cannot arrest anyone over threatening to sue.

“There is no legality of that case so far. Unless the Attorney General is the complainant against Bad Black,” he said.