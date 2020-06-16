A devastated mother on social media has posted a tragic tale to seek advice about what steps to take to deal with her current dilemma.

According to a Twitter lady, identified as Rose Berry, who shared the weird and thrilling story from her direct message, a mother discovered that her 17-year-old son simultaneously impregnated her daughters, aged 15 and 13.

The mother, an essential worker has been going about her job during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa and her kids are trapped at home because of the ban on school activities.

At this time the only person who has access to their home is the cleaner girl who comes to the house to wash and clean.

The woman narrating how it happened reveals that she first discovered that the 15-year-old daughter had pregnancy symptoms and on confronting she confirmed that she was pregnant and admitted that she was sleeping with her elder brother, who is only 17 years old.

That was when she also revealed her 13-year-old sister has also been sleeping with their brother.

Shocked and saddened, she learnt that the youngest daughter was also pregnant and he is responsible as well.

She approached the eldest son as politely and kindly as she could. He admitted that he has been sleeping with his sisters. In other words, he ‘s responsible for their pregnancies.

Following the incident, the boy decided to run away from home.

Now the embattled mother is seeking advice on how to deal with the situation.

