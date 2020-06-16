Controversial Senior Presidential Advisor on Media issues Joseph Tamale Mirundi has vowed to go down fighting with the mafia who kicked him off TV and radio stations in Uganda.

Last week, NBS TV had a crisis meeting. The meeting resolved to talk to Mirundi to tone down in his speech during his show. On the television where former state house insider, Kin Kalisa is majority shareholder, controversial political analyst had a weekly talk show running in his name and hosted by Kazibwe Bashir Mbazira.

According to sources, Tamale was ‘reported’ to President Yoweri Museveni as a person spreading propaganda and sabotaging messages against some government plans and officials through his various shows on radio and TV stations.

The order to have him scrapped off-air allegedly came from the old man on the top.

On Monday, Tamale’s son Mirundi Jnr, shared the news of his father’s suspension on his social media platforms saying that, “My father Tamale Mirundi has left NBS TV. His show One on One with Mirundi will not air starting tomorrow. We shall be notifying you in case of any changes.”

Top Radio also noted in a statement that they had discontinued Mirundi from appearing on their evening political show following a presidential directive through Gender Minister Frank Tumwebaze.

In a telephone conversation with journalist Andrew Irumba yesterday, Mirundi said he had evidence that three mafias shared covid-19 money in billions and its the reason why they ganged against him to see that his media career comes to an end.

“Three mafias shared Covid-19 money in billions, they jointly sued me and NBS and want shs10B. NBS came to me asking me to apologize to them, I told them I can’t apologize because I have facts that Covid19 Money is being stolen. I told NBS, since they’ve sued, then why push for an apology? Let court hear the case. If a woman is already pregnant the discussion changes,yes,” Mirundi told Irumba.

“The president even summoned them and Chairman covid-19 task force Dr. Emmanuel Katongole,he is aware of this. President’s underground team is investigating it. Heads will roll soon. So,in simple terms,I have refused to apologise as NBS was pushing, and will therefore not appear on NBSTV any more.”

Mirundi also disclosed that in four months he will be starting his own TV station to deal with the mafias that have become a problem in Uganda.

“But these mafias think they can handle me? Me me me TamaleMirundi? I’m an arrogant fellow, abo balutwetwe bajja kusesema byebabba lumu.”