The Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) has said mass rallies will not be allowed during the 2021 general elections.

While unveiling the new 2021 general elections roadmap on Tuesday, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama revealed that the issue of postponing elections has not occurred to them, because it is not within their mandate to discuss.

“The Constitution commands us to hold elections within a specific time-frame. In those circumstances we must devise means amid challenges at hand to comply with constitutional requirements,” said Justice Byabakama.

He further also revealed that that no mass rallies will be allowed before the elections, and aspiring candidates will campaign using different media platforms.

“If you want to lead people and care about their well being, you should avoid acts that put their lives in danger. Don’t expose them to the virus. That’s why mass rallies should be avoided,” he said.

“Campaigns will be conducted mainly through media.”

Byabakama further stated that the EC has been consulting with the Ministry of Health on measures required for an election to take place.

“After consultation with Ministry of Health, we have agreed on SOPS, and left out usual activities like mass campaigns that can be a danger. For voting, a voter must physically appear to vote, so we will also consider SOPS to enable this,” Justice Byabakama said.