The Ministry of Health has dispelled rumour that Uganda’s First Lady also Minister of Education Janet Kataha Museveni has tested positive for Coronavirus.

A few hours ago, information has been making rounds on social media claiming that Mrs Museveni has tested positive for the deadly pandemic.

“Breaking news.. The First Lady of Uganda, Janet Kataha Museveni has tested positive for #covid-19 after Monday’s cabinet meeting and has been admitted to Nakasero Hospital. State House under emergency lockdown with the president feared to be isolated in the banker. Developing story, “a doctored tweet on fake NBS TV Twitter handle read.

According to the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine, the information is fake and should be treated with contempt it deserves.

” Please disregard this fake news. Treat it with the disdain it deserve,” Dr Atwine tweeted on Monday.

NBS TV also reaffirmed that it’s indeed fake news making rounds online in a tweet purported to be from them.

“#FightFakeNews: We are aware of a doctored screenshot making the rounds online of a purported tweet from us on the health of the First Lady of Uganda, Janet Kataha Museveni,” the Kamwokya based TV station said in a statement on their social media pages.

” This was NOT shared on any of our platforms. Kindly treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

Meanwhile, Uganda has 705 confirmed cases of Covid-19.