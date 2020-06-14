Uganda has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 696.

Results are from samples tested on 13 June 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are all Ugandans of which six are truck drivers(three from Elegu while three are from Malaba Point of Entry).

“One is a frontline health worker and four cases are among contacts and alerts [one from Buikwe, one from Lira, one from Adjumani and oe from Amuru]. The contact from Adjumani was under quarantine,” Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“33 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed back to their country of origin.’

Uganda currently has 240 recoveries with no death registered.