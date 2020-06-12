The Ntungamo police have started installing security cameras in Ntungamo Municipality and other major town councils in the district in a bid to fight the increase crime rate.

According to the Ntungamo district police commander SP Katwesiime Damian, seven closed-circuit television (CCTV) solar powered cameras are being installed on main streets and junctions to help security agencies to monitor what will be going on in the town.

He noted that this follows the increasing cases of insecurities especially highway robberies experienced in previous years.

However, DPC Katwesiime said that the installation will be in phases starting with seven security cameras until all major towns are covered.

He revealed that CCTV cameras will be placed at Fuelix junction to cater for Rukungiri and Kabale highways, police station, Kyamate junction, Municipal junction, Karazaarwe Road junction near centenary Bank, at Management Training and Advisory center (MTAC) for Mabara- Kabale Road and Kyamate Hill top to monitor the whole town.

He is optimistic that when these CCTV cameras are installed, they will help them detect,prevent crime and boost investigations.

Ntungamo Municipality Mayor Jacob Kafureeka alias Jack Jex hailed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and police for considering Ntungamo municipality but appealed to the government to bring more cameras for every dark spot area to chase away criminals.