The entire Sanyu FM radio crew are now jobless and officially on the street.

Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has said that he wants “new blood” at Sanyu FM after the entire staff went against their contracts which bar them from striking, but anyway went ahead lay down their tools.

Today, fliers went around social media that Sanyu FM had hired Patrick Idringi aka Salvador to run its breakfast show. Salvador a popular comedian, was

beaming literally with a smile on the poster announcing the man from Embokolo as replacing Fat Boy a controversial radio presenter who had been at Sanyu FM for about 15 years.

Salvador will Thursday morning find an empty station, and he is the first recruit of the ‘new’ Sanyu FM which has been cleared of its past baggage.

Watchdog has since established what led to the sacking of Sanyu staff.

While many employees across have joined their employers to accept salary cuts to manage budgets as Covid-19 has washed away sizeable revenue from media companies, Sanyu FM staff were asked to take a 25% salary cut but said ‘no’.

However the entire staff didn’t stop at refusing the 25% cut offer, instead, they even decided to lay down their tools for the last three days. That’s the reason Sanyu FM has been playing only music this week.

The strike came at the back of Sanyu FM management’s failure to meet its annual targets.

According to inside sources, the financial year target was only achieved by 50%, figures the shareholders of Sanyu were already uncomfortable with. The uncalled for strike gave Sudhir an opportunity to offload the team, and re-start on the station all over again.

“They achieved only 50 percent of revenue of the budget. We asked 25 percent salary cuts, so (they -ed) decided to go on strike contrary to their contract thus terminating it them selves. Now time for new blood.” Sudhir said.