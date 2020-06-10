People Power pressure group is set to announce the commencement of it’s candidates identification exercise throughout the country in preparation for 2021 general elections.

According to Hajji Musa Misango – a senior commissioner on the internal Election management commission recently unveiled by the Movement’s Principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the exercise will begin with meetings with regional coordinators on the modus operandi of the whole exercise.

He says that the meetings will focus on coming up with select committees at regional levels, which then will superintend over the formation of subordinate committees at the different levels from the districts to villages.

It’s these committees that will vet prospecting candidates seeking to contest as People power “flag bearers.”

On why they have moved to begin the arrangements even before the Electoral Commission is yet to officially pronounce itself on the polls scheduled for early next year, Misango told this website that it’s intended to prepare themselves in a likely event of the EC announcing the elections on short notice before they are prepared.

” We are all certain that elections will be there since Museveni has not got many options at his disposal according to the constitution. He either conducts the elections or risk a Constitutional crisis. All we have resolved to do is to prepare ourselves such that an abrupt announcement won’t hurt us much, ” he told our reporters in a telephone conversation.

Even though there have been suspicions within opposition regarding allegations of electoral malpractices by the government in power, Misango says they are not bothered about that since they are already aware of the challenges expected in their bid to effect power change in the country.

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has already confirmed his bid for the Presidency on his pressure group’s flag. They are however determined to see to it that at least they get candidates in all positions in the country, a feat that will give them an edge according to Misango.