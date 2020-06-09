Allies of opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye have vowed to punish former Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi who recently suggested that the four-time presidential candidate should back the presidential bid of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine and settle for the Prime Minister position in the event that the singer-turned-politician wins next year’s general election.

Dr Stella Nyanzi has already declared her bid to replace Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala, a moderate Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member, as Kampala Woman MP. Besigye and former Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Ssebagala are some of the top politicians who had supported Nyanzi’s parliamentary bid.

According to the disgraced Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) staff member, Besigye, his People’s Government and FDC are more reasonable than People Power supporters and could be more willing to sacrifice their presidential ambitions for Bobi Wine for the sake of political unity and dislodging President Yoweri Museveni from power.

But Besigye’s aide Ronald Muhinda and People’s Government Health Minister Dr George Ekwaro have both warned Nyanzi to expect trouble for her suggestion, especially if she continues to claim that she supports both Besigye and Bobi Wine. According to Muhinda, Nyanzi should remember that unity may never be possible but she should choose between People Power and FDC (or People’s Government).

“So, there may never be a time when political groups will be united in Uganda. Unity doesn’t even determine the outcome. The results are determined by the one with guns. But you as a person can choose where you want to belong. You make that conscious choice of political belonging,” wrote Muhinda, before clearly sending a warning to Nyanzi of the challenges she might face in her political bid if she keeps in the middle.

“Sadly politics is not like shopping that you enter every Supermarket you wish to buy items. In politics, you don’t belong everywhere. You belong where you feel your interests (personal or universal) are well served. In the process of identifying where to belong, you have to be careful, because if indecision becomes a matter of public scrutiny, you may end in trouble.”

But while Muhinda veiled his words, Ekwaro vowed to fight all those upcoming politicians who want to take advantage of Besigye, to date Museveni’s fiercest critic for the past two decades, and go ahead and try to bring him down.

“We shall fight all who use Besigye as a ladder and turn around to undermine him and derail the struggle,” vowed Dr Ekwaro.