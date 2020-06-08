People Power pressure Movement leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has punched holes in President Yoweri Museveni’s recent State of Nation Address (SONA), saying it was nothing but a wastage of time.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament who was holding People Power’s Nation Address on Monday at their headquarters in Kamwokya said that President Museveni’s speech ignored several important issues affecting the country.

Last week, Museveni made the State of Nation Address as a way of fulfilling the Constitutional requirement under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

In his speech, he mentioned many achievements his government has attained for the last 34 years it has been in power. however, according to Bobi Wine, Museveni missed very many important issues that people wanted to hear such as assurance of elections come 2021 and brutality/ murders committed by security operatives especially during the lockdown.

“President Museveni’s speech ignored the failing Universal Primary Education strategy, the program was good but it has been consistently poorly managed because of limited resources meant to empower the young generation, according to Uwezo report on Uganda’s learning assessment, enrolment of P.1 is at 95 per cent but only 52 per cent complete primary level, however, 32 per cent can only read and write,” he said.

He also said that the health sector was ignored since most of the leaders seek their treatment in other countries with the best health systems.

“We all know that 41 per cent of our population is undernourished, 26 per cent of the children are stunted, women continue to die while giving birth, our hospitals are not well equipped, most of the health workers are poorly paid. All this is because of our leaders who don’t care since they always access their health care outside Uganda,” he said.

On the issue of the economy, Bobi Wine pinned President Museveni of favouring most foreign investors at the expense of their local colleagues which has made the latter fail to prosper.

“About the economy, our country’s imports are about twice the exports, a trend that every Ugandan should worry about. Local production is low because we tend to focus much on foreign investors than local investors. If we can avail land, tax waivers and even money to foreign investors, there is no reason as to why we don’t do the same to our local investors,” he said.

On human rights, Bobi Wine said that President Museveni’s government has viciously abused human rights of Ugandans especially those holding different views from the ruling party.

“Like you all know violation of human rights has continued in the manner so wanton, opposition leaders are often targeted because they are holding different views from those in power. A number of our comrades have been brutally tortured by the forces like honourable Francis Zaake. Our brother Yasin Kawuma, Hakim Ssekamwa, Ritah Nabukenya and many others have been brutally murdered by the security operatives and no one has been held accountable of these injustices,” he said.