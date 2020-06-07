Uganda Police has revealed that they are on high alert following intelligence discovery of mass demonstrations in the city led by wrong elements reportedly masquerading as boda boda operators.

According Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson SP Patrick Onyango, the perpetrators of the planned demonstrations have marked next week as the date for their public unfriendly activities. He adds that they intend to disrupt government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the deadly coronavirus despite the commendable efforts(by Government) so far.

“Kampala Metropolitan Police have received credible information that opportunistic people are mobilising hooligans and disguise them as motorcycle (boda boda) operators to carry out demonstrations next week to disrupt government systems to ease the lock down after successful containment of the spread of Coronavirus in the community.” Onyango said.

According to intelligence information, these demonstrations are being planned, mobilised and sponsored by opportunistic people within Kampala Metropolitan Policing area.

They are also mobilising boda boda operators to disrupt the government efforts in Coronavirus containment at the time when there are systematic processes to ease the lock down.

He appealed to the public, especially boda boda operators, to desist from participating in illegal activities by opportunistic people, who are working for their own benefits, adding that the long arm of the law will catch up with them.

“We caution anyone who intends to engage in criminal activities that the long arm of the law will catch up with them,” Onyango warned.